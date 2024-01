Nicole Norman (CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers)

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are searching for a woman wanted for violating probation after being arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Nicole Norman is a repeat offender, according to SWFL Crime Stoppers, with previous arrests for possession of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin.

If you have any information regarding Norman’s whereabouts, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.