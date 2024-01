Jacklene Winslade, Michelle Dumel and Christian Hernandez

This weekly segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features stolen vehicles, credit cards taken from residents by a senior care facility worker and property damage to Florida Gulf Coast University. Jacklene Winslade (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Jacklene Winslade was arrested for allegedly stealing a truck from a parking lot in Cape Coral that had the keys inside.

According to Cape Coral Police, the victim said she was eating at a restaurant and came out to find her truck had been stolen from the parking lot.

The victim tracked the car through OnStar to the 7-Eleven at the intersection of Santa Barbara Boulevard and Gleason Parkway.

Officers found the truck, opened the tailgate, and found Winslade in the bed of the truck.

A witness confirmed that Winslade was driving the truck before officers arrived.

The truck was returned to its owner. Winslade was arrested and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.

View more information here. Michelle Dumel (CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

Michelle Dumel was arrested for allegedly stealing and using two credit cards from two residents of a North Naples Senior Care facility.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office found that Dumel stole two credit cards from the residents and used them to make purchases for herself.

Dumel told detectives she has been employed as an aide/certified nursing assistant at the facility for two years. She would enter the rooms of the victims, ages 81 and 76, several times a day to dispense medications or tend to their needs.

In November, the 81-year-old victim reported that her credit card was missing from her room. She later discovered it had been used to make a total of 35 purchases in Collier and Lee counties without her consent.

Detectives found purchases totaling $3,707.75 were made at Walmart and Target in Collier County.

Footage from these businesses identified Dumel as the suspect making the purchases with the victim’s card.

Detectives also found Dumel attempted to purchase $50 worth of gas at Mobil and $134 worth of groceries at Publix using the 76-year-old victim’s card on Dec. 19, but both transactions were declined.

The following day, she attempted to use the card to buy breakfast for $7 at a McDonald’s in Lehigh Acres, but it was declined.

Dumel faces multiple felonies, including grand theft and criminal use of personal identification information of a person 65 or older.

View more information here. Christian Hernandez (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Christian Hernandez was arrested after they found him intoxicated and tampering with a Florida Gulf Coast University pickup truck on the campus.

Fort Myers Police officers were alerted on Saturday, around 2 a.m., of a possible vehicle burglary. Upon arrival, officers saw a man lying underneath a campus recreation pickup truck.

When officers tried to speak to the man, later identified as Hernandez, he refused to respond and appeared intoxicated.

Officers saw drops of blood on Hernandez’s pants and on the roof of the vehicle. Two vehicles were damaged, including the campus recreation pickup truck, according to the police report.

Hernandez was booked into the Lee County Jail on charges of property damage and prowling and/or loitering.

Samples of the blood on the vehicles were sent to a lab to be tested.

View more information here.