Jacklene Winslade Credit: The Cape Coral Police Department

A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a truck from a parking lot in Cape Coral that had the keys inside.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, at around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of Santa Barbara South to investigate the theft on Tuesday.

The victim said she was eating at a restaurant and came out to find her truck had been stolen from the parking lot.

The victim tracked the car through OnStar to the 7-Eleven at the intersection of Santa Barbara Boulevard and Gleason Parkway.

Officers found the truck, opened the tailgate, and found 34-year-old Jacklene Winslade in the bed of the truck.

A witness confirmed that Winslade was driving the truck prior to officers arriving.

The truck was returned to its owner.

Jacklene Winslade was arrested and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.