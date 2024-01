Inside the Pilgrim Church of Port Charlotte (CREDIT: WINK News)

A Port Charlotte church is finally seeing progress after Hurricane Ian’s destruction, lamenting on the time and endurance it took to get there.

The Pilgrim Church of Port Charlotte had a construction company bail, leaving the church in the same state as it was for over a year after the storm.

β€œRight about the time when we felt like we were back on our feet from COVID, and we’re excited about the ministries picking back up and us getting back out in the community, Hurricane Ian, of course, comes through. But my congregation has been resilient,” said Pastor John.

The Pilgrim Church has continued their Sunday morning services since October 2022 wherever they can meet after their church sustained heavy damage from Hurricane Ian. Back half of the sanctuary following Hurricane Ian (CREDIT: Pilgrim Church of Port Charlotte)

Only minimal progress can be seen over the year since the first construction company they hired bailed on the job.

The Pilgrim Church turned to 8:18 Renovation and Restoration, a Christian-based general contracting and construction company on a mission to help.

β€œWe donate our time to the community time to help shepherd people through that process of rebuilding. Then we donate our talent, which we have experts in electrical, plumbing, mechanical, carpentry, painting, everything that you would need to put back. Our heart is helping and giving back to the community,” said Justin Coleman, owner and president of 8:18 Renovation and Restoration.

The business has given it its all, repairing the community center so the congregation has a space to meet once again and being three months ahead of schedule on renovations.

Because 8:18 Renovation and Restoration ahead of schedule, Coleman said that they expect the recovery project of the Pilgrim Church to be finalized by 2024, as early as 6 months from now.