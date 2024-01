Bat House Park

The Lee Board of County Commissioners have approved a contract to repair damage from Hurricane Ian at Bat House Park on Pine Island Road in Matlacha.

Hurricane Ian landed on Sept. 28, 2022, causing extensive storm surge damage to the Bat House Park and facilities, including the restroom building, seawall, parking and walkway areas, barriers and signs.

The $295,000 contract approved on Tuesday with Fort Myers-based Rycon Construction Inc. will repair the restroom building and seawall structures and the site restoration required to reopen the park.

The project will be funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster relief fund.

The work is expected to take about seven months.