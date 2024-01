For many years, Rodney Massie worked as a branch manager and mortgage adviser before deciding to go out on his own. Until last year, he worked at Geneva Financial, 425 Cross St., Unit 11, in Punta Gorda, but now Massie’s own company, SimpliFi Home Loans, occupies his former employer’s space.

The company was founded July 1, 2023, and earlier this month, Massie, a licensed loan officer, and his staff held their official ribbon-cutting with the support of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

For nearly three decades Massie has been serving residential loan customers in Charlotte County. He said the advantage of dealing with a local mortgage adviser is their ability to shop for lenders looking for the best programs and rates.

