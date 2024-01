One failed drug test led to two employees losing their jobs, including a department chief. WINK Investigations uncovered the paper trail that made a bad situation worse and cost Collier County taxpayers thousands of dollars.

Records show Collier County Battalion Chief John Beckman failed a drug test on September 8. According to county standards of conduct, Beckman was supposed to be removed from work and placed on unpaid leave immediately.

Beckman’s boss, Tabatha Butcher, was in charge of handling his leave and discipline. Documents show Butcher met with seven Collier County officials on September 20, where she was “cautioned to treat the discipline with the same serious nature as the violation itself.”

But Beckman didn’t completely stop working. What happened next cost Collier EMS Chief Tabatha Butcher her job.

It started on October 16, with Beckman replying to an email. The email reply revealed that Beckman was still performing some duties while he was supposed to be on unpaid leave.

An interview transcript shows Butcher told Beckman “he couldn’t come to work,” and Beckman admitted county officials in his own interview that he had continued to help with EMS business from home. He claimed it would be “nearly impossible” for someone else to pick up his duties.

But county protocol says Butcher should have ensured Beckman stopped all duties and special projects. After speaking with all parties involved, the county felt like they had to convert Beckman’s unpaid leave to paid.

A records request submitted by investigative reporter Peter Fleischer revealed Beckman didn’t send just one email while he was away, he sent 250.

He replied to emails about servicing county vehicles, putting decals on trucks, and even accepted meeting invitations. After a review, Collier County issued back pay of more than 15 thousand dollars.

On November 17, 70 days after Beckman’s failed drug test, it was Butcher who was terminated. According to the county, she failed to enforce Beckman’s unpaid leave.

A letter from Collier’s Director of Public Safety Michael Choate details the reasoning, including a pattern of concerning leadership deficiencies, ineffective communication to superiors; and a failure to ensure Beckman did not work during his leave.

Since Butcher’s termination, Collier EMS Assistant Chief Bruce Gastineau has been promoted to interim chief. The county has not announced a full-time replacement.

WINK News reached out to everyone mentioned in this story for an interview, along with Collier County Manager Amy Patterson, but they declined our requests. The county confirmed Beckman was eventually terminated for his failed drug test.