Another Cape City Council member decided he would not take a self-appointed stipend approved by the city council without any input from the people.

On Wednesday, in a WINK News exclusive, a state lawmaker warned the council to “do the right thing and return the money or he’s getting the state involved.

“The trust has been lost by the citizens,” said Kevin Black, Cape resident.

Black watched online as the mayor and council voted to give themselves hefty monthly stipends without any debate or discussion.

“It was awful to me,” he said.

This reaction is why Councilman Dan Sheppard said he decided not to take his $ 3,333-a-month stipend.

Sheppard joined Richard Carr as the only council member to pass on the cash.

“I felt uncomfortable taking the stipend,” Carr said.

Sheppard said he planned to put the money towards the “beautification of the city” until he got all that pushback.

“After two weeks or more of hearing their opinions, I’m a public servant, so I listened to the constituents, and I made a decision to change my decision,” he said.

If everyone on the council agreed to take the stipend, that would add $400,000 to the Cape Coral City budget.

Robert Welsh, the only councilman to vote against the stipend told WINK he plans to meet with the Cape Coral City attorney to determine if he can legally make a motion to repeal the stipend.

Welsh said he hopes to make an announcement at next Wednesday’s council meeting.