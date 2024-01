Cape Coral City Council meeting. CREDIT: WINK News

Tallahassee Representative Mike Giallombardo has issued a letter calling on the Cape Coral City Council and Mayor John Gunther to reverse the recently approved stipend for him and council members.

WINK News received this letter from an anonymous source.

In the letter Giallombardo writes “Long-term compensation for work hours is not a stipend; it’s a salary and the Cape Coral city charter is clear that salary increases for Council Members and Mayor must be approved by the electorate through the referendum process.”

He then continues to say, “Passing this under the guise of a stipend is nothing more than an attempt to circumvent the referendum process, which sets a dangerous precedent not only locally but also statewide.”

Giallombardo calls for council members to reverse the stipend before the state intervenes.

The stipend has been a point of contention between residents and the council since December.

You can read the full letter below: