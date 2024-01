Road closure map for utility work in Naples (CREDIT: City of Naples)

The City of Naples reported a road closure set to take place Tuesday on 3rd Street South for utility repairs.

According to the city, the street will be closed between 14th Avenue South and 15th Avenue South. Road closures will start at 7:00 a.m. and will reopen when the repair is complete.

Traffic will be redirected towards 14th Ave S and 15th Ave S. The City of Naples asks drivers and pedestrians to use caution when near the work zone.