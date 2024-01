Timothy Burrows Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Interstate 75 with an unrestrained 5-year-old in the passenger seat, along with an AR-15 rifle and multiple magazines inside his vehicle.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers conducted a traffic stop stemming from a BOLO of a van swerving and driving recklessly on Tuesday at 8:53 p.m. on I-75 at Mile Marker 148.

Troopers located the van stopped on the I-75 southbound shoulder with the engine running.

As troopers approached, the driver, 39-year-old Timothy Burrows, attempted to drive away but the van became stuck on the loose soil of the shoulder.

They found an unrestrained 5-year-old girl in the passenger seat and an AR-15 rifle with multiple magazines.

Burrows was placed under arrest for DUI.

Once arrested, Burrows made threats against the trooper.

He was charged with negligence, DUI with a child and threats to a public servant.

He has since been booked into the Lee County Jail.