Authorities have sent out a statewide Amber Alert Thursday afternoon regarding two young girls last seen in Sorrento, Florida.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, an Amber Alert was sent out for 1-year-old Natalia Williams and 5-year-old Tilli Williams, suspected to have been taken by their mother, Dixie Williams. Amber alert for missing young girls. CREDIT: LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Natalia has brown eyes and brown hair, and she stands 2 feet, 5 inches tall. Natalia was last seen at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. She was last seen wearing a pink pajama dress and pink pants with hearts.

Tilli has brown hair and brown eyes and stands 3 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 45 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray or navy pajamas with multicolored hearts.

Authorities said the suspect is the children’s biological mother, Dixie Williams. She may also be going by the alias Stumpner. Dixie Williams mugshot. CREDIT: LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Dixie is 41 years old and has brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Authorities said if you find Dixie, do not approach her. Instead, contact law enforcement immediately.

