This party is all about the kids.

Last year’s Naples Wine Festival auction brought in nearly $26 million, and they hope to top that number at Saturday’s auction.

On Friday, donors got to meet the kids their dollars go to.

The theme of this year’s winter wine festival is “generosity in full bloom,” so naturally, Artis Naples was in full bloom Friday, showing donors how the children have bloomed with the help of the Naples Children and Education Foundation, or NCEF.

Everyone knows it takes a village to raise a child, and in Collier County, NCEF built that village.

It’s on a full, colorful, blossoming display at Artis Naples, highlighting dozens of local charities and the kids they serve.

Providing shelter…

“They come with nothing sometimes, and our grant funds are able to get them clothing, diapers wipes, formula,” said Hillary Lemaster, St Matthew’s House.

Education…

“I want to become a physical therapist, help people out. I don’t think I could do that on my own. I need my help from the teachers, the staff, the mentors, and all that,” said Youvensley Methelus, S-Stride student.

Opportunity…

“Youth haven brought me a lot of opportunities. They got me to FIU. They’re getting me scholarships,” said Johane Saintio from Youth Haven.

Healthcare…

“Many times, we are the first line of these children to see a dentist,” said Susan Gorman, program coordinator, at the UF dental outreach program.

Kids telling their own stories, making sure donors understand the impact of their dollars.

“This day is so special because you get to meet the grantees out there that are receiving the funds and are changing children’s lives forever making a real impact in the trajectory of their life,” said John Quinn, trustee of Naples Children and Education Foundation.

We saw kids of all ages here, representing the 55% of children in Collier County helped by NCEF funds.