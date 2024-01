(Credit: Getty Images)

The ballot is set for the March 19 general election in Naples with three candidates running for mayor and six others vying for three open seats on City Council.

Candidates to lead the largest municipality in Collier County had to complete a stack of paperwork and pay a filing fee by 5 p.m. Jan. 19 to qualify for the ballot. An additional requirement this year was Form 6β€”the full, public disclosure of financial interests for officeholders, said Naples City Clerk Patricia Rambosk.

β€œBut it didn’t really seem to be an issue in getting that filed for any of the candidates, so it seemed pretty straightforward,” Rambosk said.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.