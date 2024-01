Q: Just wondering if there has been any update on The Turtle Club. Just curious about our favorite special occasion restaurant. Thanks. —Dana Hilmoe, North Naples

A: The Turtle Club, an iconic beachfront restaurant for 25 years, is being readied for its relaunch in February after being temporarily shuttered for 16 months. The popular upscale dining destination at 9225 Gulf Shore Drive N. in North Naples was destroyed in September 2022 when Hurricane Ian sent a wall of water crashing through its space on the ground floor of the Vanderbilt Beach Resort, one of the last family owned beachfront hotels in Collier County. The 34-room hotel was able to fully reopen last year and is back to its normal 93% to 94% occupancy rate for February and March.

Although only the structure of The Turtle Club remained intact after the storm, the co-owner of the resort and restaurant was thankful to see that he had something to rebuild.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.