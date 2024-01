Credit: The Largo Police Department

An Amber alert has been issued for an eight-year-old girl from Pinellas County on Monday.

According to the alert, Alessia Muhaj was last seen on the 1700 block of Clearwater Largo Road North near Ponce De Leon Boulevard and Wyatt Street with Renato Muhaj, 34. Please share this post! A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Alessia Muhaj, 8yo. May be in Kia Sportage EJIJ99. Contact law enforcement immediately. If you have any info on whereabouts of this child please contact the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730 or 911. #FLAMBER pic.twitter.com/RRsNWb1uji — FDLE (@fdlepio) January 29, 2024

The child is described to have brown hair and eyes.

They are believed to be traveling in a gold 2017 Kia Sportage with the license plate number EJIJ99.

The Largo Police Department urges people to not approach Muhaj if located and to contact law enforcement immediately at 727-587-6730 or 911 if spotted.