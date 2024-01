Repairs have been slow but steady for Sanibel after being nearly destroyed by Hurricane Ian back in 2022, as motorists are well aware of the traffic delays caused by construction crews.

The island has experienced traffic delays nearly every day as crews work on repairs.

Now another route change may help alleviate congestion and encourage people to visit the recovering island.

The City of Sanibel in conjunction with City Manager Dana Souz has been conducting studies on traffic patterns and concluded that motorists will have the quickest commuting time staying on Periwinkle Way.

The City of Sanibel recommends motorists stay on Periwinkle and avoid taking GPS shortcuts as data have shown commuting times have been lengthening by people attempting to bypass traffic by the previously mentioned shortcuts.

Souz says he hopes retraining the community to stick to Periwinkle Way will save drivers at least an hour.

“We want to encourage anybody who is coming to Sanibel or Captiva to stick on Periwinkle and not try to find a shortcut, as they’ll only end up disappointed,” said Souz. “Prioritizing the traffic coming off Periwinkle from the West means that you will experience delays if you go all the way to the east.”

Souz told WINK News that if visitors heed this advice, most of the congestion can be eliminated throughout the island.