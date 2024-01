Cape Coral City Councilwoman Patty Cummings. CREDIT: WINK News

Suspended Cape Coral City Council Member Patty Cummings is scheduled to appear in court for a case management conference on Tuesday.

The former council member had turned herself in after being accused of not living within the same district area she ran to represent.

Gov. DeSantis had suspended Cummings for three days pending the outcome of this case.

The District Four seat had since been filled by Council member Richard Carr.

Cummings is scheduled to appear at 1:30 p.m.