Credit: The Largo Police Department

A man is facing more than just first-degree murder charges in the aftermath of finding then missing 8-year-old Alessia Muhaj safely by the Clearwater Police Department.

According to a Pinellas County arrest report, Renato Muhaj, 34, was arrested on Monday after an AMBER alert was issued.

Authorities found blood, a knife, brass knuckles where the victim lived while undergoing a welfare check.

The knife and brass knuckles discovered at the scene were soaked in blood.

The victim was found dead on the blood-stained bedroom floor when authorities entered the home, with lacerations on their throat.

Authorities discovered a lot of blood in the victim’s bed and the surrounding area, too.

Shortly after, authorities initiated an AMBER Alert for Alessia.

Renato was later found by police in his car with Alessia.

Alessia told police that she witnessed Renato kill the victim, repeatedly striking them with the aforementioned knife and brass knuckles.

Alessia explained to police that Renato mentioned he “really wanted the victim to die.”

After killing the victim, Alessia told authorities that Renato had taken her from the home.

While taking her, Alessia fell down the stairs and was dragged on the concrete before getting in the car.

Alessia suffered abrasions and bruises from the ordeal.

Renato Muhaj is currently facing first-degree murder, kidnapping and child abuse charges.