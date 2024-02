The Florida Department of Transportation said they have an idea that could help with the ongoing bumper-to-bumper mess on Fort Myers Beach.

Even though having considerable foot traffic back on the island since the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian and vehicular traffic isn’t bad for now, when will the traffic become too much?

The plan has been in the making for five years, and pushed by a need to fix traffic issues and protect pedestrians. The plan will add more traffic lights, crosswalks and room for pedestrians and cyclists to cross the bridge.

WINK News asked people to describe Fort Myers Beach traffic in one word.

“Horrendous,” said Kay Farb.

“Patience,” said Sally McClean. Traffic on Fort Myers Beach. CREDIT: WINK News

Horrendous congestion that requires some patience and thoughtful planning.

“If I want to go shopping at Publix down at the south end, I have to do it really early in the morning. I do not want to get caught down there at 4 o’clock,” said Kurt Geis.

FDOT, Lee County and the Town of Fort Myers Beach have a plan.

“This is a beach community, and it’s got a limited right of way, and we feel the multimoda approach is the key to addressing these challenges,” said Christopher Speese, FDOT’s project manager.

Speese told WINK News the plans went through multiple revisions based on community input.

“We’re going to be installing two new traffic signals; one is going to be at Main Street, and the other one is going to be at the Fifth Street intersection,” said Speese.

However, more traffic lights won’t reduce traffic. FDOT said they intend to safely control traffic flow rather than reduce traffic flow.

The Fifth Street intersection will also be a fully signalized walk/do not walk signal with push buttons at the intersection.

At Fifth and Crescent, the proposal is pedestrian crossing signs with push button-activated rapid rectangular flashing beacons.

There are also two new bus bays on the island and bridge.

“We’re going to be reconfiguring the tennis courts past the bridge to widen the existing sidewalk from a 5-foot, 10-inch sidewalk to an over eight-foot, shared-use path for both pedestrians and cyclists,” said Speese.