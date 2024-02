A powerful line of showers and storms will continue to push into Southwest Florida Sunday morning into the afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for most all of South Florida until 2 p.m. Sunday, including Charlotte, Lee, Hendry and Collier counties.

A Tornado Watch means that weather conditions are capable of producing a tornado.

The Storm Prediction Center has most all of our area under a level 2 out of 5 risk of seeing severe weather.

This means that some of the storms could produce strong wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour, heavy rain, and a favorable environment that could produce a tornado.

The line of showers and storms is expected to exit our area into the afternoon, giving us a break from the rain. However, rain chances pick back up into Monday, though we aren’t expecting severe weather on Monday.

The WINK Weather Authority team will continue to keep you updated with the latest throughout the day on air and online.