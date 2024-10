Credit: WINK News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order lifting rental restrictions to accommodate those affected by Hurricane Helene.

DeSantis held a news conference in Manatee County Thursday morning to make the announcement.

Florida law states that renters must fulfill a rental agreement, staying a minimum of 30 days within a rental. However, with this restriction lifted, those who need to rent due to being affected by Helene can dictate the duration of their rental.

This action will allow those needing housing to stay for as long as they require while they repair their properties.

The governor also issued an executive order to maintain the continuity of the upcoming election.

DeSantis stated that this action was needed to ensure that those affected by the storm would still be able to vote in November.

The order will require elections supervisors in local counties to accommodate the needs of storm victims.

Amid the ongoing port strike, the governor issued an executive order to accept shipments in several Florida ports to alleviate residents’ financial strain.

Forty-five thousand port workers on the East and Gulf Coasts officially went on strike on Wednesday after their labor contract with the U.S. Maritime Alliance expired.

The Florida State Guard has been deployed to ensure that cargo ships arrive at their intended locations.

The Florida Department of Transportation will be available to help direct ships and ensure a smooth arrival.