Storm drain repairs to begin on Del Prado Boulevard

Road flooding has been a persistent problem in Cape Coral, now city maintenance will begin making adjustments to the storm drain system to better combat this issue.

The City of Cape Coral will send out a contractor to assess and make repairs on the storm drainpipe system on Del Prado Boulevard on Monday.

Despite consistent complaints from residents regarding the drainage system, the City of Cape Coral claims that the drainage system is one of the best in Florida.

Officials cite that water is not supposed to drain quickly but rather collect in swales as pollutants need to be filtered out before reaching the canals.

The southbound lanes of Southeast 42 Terrace on Del Prado Boulevard will be closed as crews make repairs.

Construction will begin from 9 p.m. through 5 a.m., on Monday.

The project is expected to last for roughly two weeks.