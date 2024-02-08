13-year-old in Fort Myers arrested for posting threat on Snapchat

Fort Myers police car. CREDIT: WINK News

The Fort Myers Police Department have arrested a female 13-year-old student for posting a threat on Snapchat.

Police announced the arrest via Facebook on Wednesday evening.

Fort Myers police said a school resource officer assigned to Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School began investigating and found probable cause to charge the student with electronic threats to conduct a mass shooting.

The student was sent to the Juvenile Assessment Center for booking.

FMPD said, “These threats of violence, even if intended as a joke, will not be tolerated in our schools.”

Police did not share what that threat was.