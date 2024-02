Three Florida panthers were caught on camera in Naples going for a late-night walk near a country club.

On Tuesday night, Naples resident and WINK News viewer Lisa Hamblen caught the three endangered animals on video walking in her backyard.

Wildlife experts say that panther sightings are both exciting and worrisome.

“On the one hand, it’s great to see evidence of Panthers that haven’t been killed by traffic,” said Andrew Wells-Bean, Executive Director of Audubon Western Everglades. “But backyard sightings and Panther traffic fatalities are both signs of protection efforts running right up against habitat loss. Panthers don’t do well in people’s backyards. They need their own habitat.”

Vehicle strikes are the primary cause of reported deaths for Florida panthers.

Since the start of 2024, there have been five panther deaths in Florida.

If you are lucky enough to spot the elusive animal, experts say you should contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“They emailed me the next day, and told me that if I get any more video or any other pictures of these animals they really want them because they’re tracking them,” Hamblen said.

Reports can be made online or call 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922).

Cell phone users can also call #FWC, or send a text to Tip@MyFWC.com.