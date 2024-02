Three snakes available for sale at the Reptile Expo. CREDIT: PAUL DOLAN

If you love reptiles or are looking for a cool new pet, a Port Charlotte event on Saturday might be the place to be.

According to Repticon, the animal expo is a family-friendly experience featuring many different breeders and vendors showcasing their love of herpetology. A python available at the Fort Myers Repticon. CREDIT: PAUL DOLAN

The reptile event will be at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte, beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m.

Some available animals include reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, spiders and small exotic animals. You can also buy cages, supplies and other merchandise to help your new pet feel cozy in their new home.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children between 5 and 12 years old. Children under five years old get in for free.

Click here for information about tickets. Fort Myers Repticon. CREDIT: PAUL DOLAN

Below is a list of the other Repticon events coming to Florida.