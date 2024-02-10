Crews work to clear I-75 after plane crash

Crews on scene tending to debris from plane crash on I-75 (CREDIT: WINK)

Crews were on the scene of the Interstate 75 plane crash with cranes to remove the remaining pieces of the aircraft from the roads.

Authorities are working to clear the southbound portion of I-75 following the plane crash Friday afternoon. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is not a part of the investigation but has remained on scene throughout Saturday to direct traffic.

The National Transportation Safety Board investigators along with Florida Highway Patrol are working still the crash scene and have been out since daybreak on Saturday.

A crane was brought in to help move the plane and pieces from the wreckage, including a part of the wing.

A flare-up at the crash scene caused firefighters to jump back into action along the interstate to put it out.

There is still no word on when this scene will be cleared and how much longer traffic will be detoured.