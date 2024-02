Crime tape remains visible in along Marbella Drive in the Livingston Village neighborhood of Collier County.

Neighbors awoke Saturday morning, walking through the neighborhood, checking out just how close the plane that crashed Friday afternoon came to their homes.

The pilot of the Bombardier Challenger 600 could be heard in radio transmissions noting that both engines failed. He attempted to make it Naples Airport, but knew he wouldn’t make it.

Witnesses quickly began taking pictures and videos following the plane crash on Interstate 75 near mile marker 107.

If not for the barrier along Interstate-75, that scene could have spread further into the neighborhood and who knows what the damage would have been.

Overall, the sentiment in the neighborhood from the people WINK News Reporter Camila Pereira spoke with, is that of shock. They also said their homes shook from the impact of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.