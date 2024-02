Collier County officially discontinued adding flouride to drinking water, which reaches more than 85-thousand people.

“Are we medically treating our citizens of collier county by placing the fluoride in the water? Every study I’ve seen it’s referred to as a medication for dental health. Are we in violation?”said Commissioner Dan Kowal, District 4.

The county said unincorporated areas have had fluoride added to its water since 1985, but some people want to get rid of it.

“It’s 80 times more toxic than naturally occurring calcium fluoride, the mineral found in soil,” someone said.

“I have a well in my front yard that I treat, and I haven’t had city water or county water in the house for about 30-35 years,” another person said.

The mineral currently flows through connections that include multifamily homes, single family homes, and commercial buildings, and experts talked about the benefits.

“Water fluoridation reduces cavities by 25% during a person’s lifetime. Fluoride is a mineral,” Alexis Diaczynsky, president of the Collier County Dental Association. “Here in collier county, we have a high proportion of low-income, underserved children who currently benefit from community water fluoridation.”

The Florida department of health says fluoride is one of the best ways to prevent dental decay, but not everyone agrees.