Fentanyl overdose, Cookie Monster Couple, and commissioner update

Mary Sinopoli has been arrested after her baby reportedly overdosed on fentanyl and later regained a pulse by CPR in Fort Myers.

Sinopoli said she was driving the baby to the hospital when she met officers and told them the baby was playing with a puppy toy when he fell asleep. Then he stopped breathing.

Officers administered Narcan due to the signs of overdose the baby displayed.

Evidence was found within the parents’ home and medical records also showed the presence of Fentanyl in the baby’s system.

Sinopoli faces charges of aggravated child abuse.

Charlie Jorge Perez and Jalina Analise Sepulveda have been arrested after they allegedly robbed a Lowe’s.

According to security footage, Perez is seen revealing a gun to the loss prevention officer after being confronted about stolen merchandise.

An anonymous tip led police to find the duo at a Circle K located on Country Club Boulevard.

Both Perez and Sepulveda have been charged with robbery with a weapon.

Sepulveda is also charged with battery following the events of the robbery.

Rick LoCastro was arrested on Feb. 6, 2024, concerning a domestic incident that occurred in October 2023.

According to the Naples Police Department, LoCastro and his girlfriend got into a dispute at the London Club in the Bellasera Hotel in downtown Naples.

The day after WINK News reported LoCastro’s arrest, his attorney said he was actually in the hospital. The attorney did not specify why he was there.

LoCastro bonded out of jail on Monday. A week after his arrest LoCastro attended the Collier County Commissioners meeting via Zoom.

LoCastro thanked commissioners for their support and said he’s been dealing with personal issues involving his mother.

