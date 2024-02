Mary Sinopoli Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A woman has been arrested after her baby reportedly overdosed on fentanyl and later regained a pulse by CPR in Fort Myers.

On Sunday, at approximately 1:34 a.m., Bravo shift Officers responded to a call for service about a baby not breathing.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers met the complaint who was driving the baby to the hospital on the side of the road near Lee Tran Boulevard and Metro Parkway.

They observed the lifeless baby with no pulse and began CPR. The baby gained a pulse as EMS arrived.

Barca’s was then administered due to the baby showing signs of an overdose.

Once at the hospital, the baby was stabilized and an investigation began.

Through investigation, Detectives authored a search warrant for the residence where the baby fell unresponsive, and the warrant was signed and executed during the early morning hours.

Police arrested 36-year-old Mary Sinopoli after evidence was obtained during the search warrant.

Medical records also showed positive for the presence of Fentanyl in the baby.

Sinopoli is in the Lee County Jail, charged with aggravated child abuse.