Collier Commissioner Rick LoCastro attended Tuesday’s meeting via Zoom, thanked commissioners for their support, and said he’s been dealing with personal issues involving his mother.

On Monday, Locastro’s attorney told WINK News he’s already been in and out of the Naples jail center after being in the hospital.

Last week we told you there was an active arrest warrant for LoCastro after a physical altercation between him and his girlfriend.

His attorney said they’re gathering the final pieces of their evidence, which they’re confident will show LoCastro’s innocence.

WINK News also reached out to LoCastro for comment.

He responded, “I’m not here to comment on false police reports, but to cooperate fully as I have and let the professionals do their jobs.”

He added people have been supportive, and know exactly what to expect the outcome will be.

“Mr. Chair and just my fellow commissioners, I thank you so much for your kind and supportive words with issues I’m dealing with, mostly with my mother, and commissioner McDaniel has been most kind because we’re sort of juggling similar things, so I appreciate the indulgence,” said LoCastro during the meeting. “We’re going to be talking about some important things today, I’m well caught up, one of them won’t be filing fake police reports but that’s going to come at another time.”

The county said the Florida constitution gives the governor the power to suspend state officers and county officers from office. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on any new details we may get.