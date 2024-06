Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Four Tampa residents have been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Naples Ulta Beauty store and then leading deputies on a chase.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Collier County deputies responded to a theft report at the Ulta at 2334 Pine Ridge Road.

According to store employees, they caught the four suspects shoplifting. The suspects then fled in a white Dodge Charger, making off with pricey perfume and other merchandise.

Deputies found the suspect vehicle entering Mercato. Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the Charger sped away, leading deputies on a pursuit.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the Charger came to a stop when it crashed into a car at the intersection of U.S. 41 North and Immokalee Road.

The four people ran from the crash scene, but deputies arrested them and took them into custody.

M’Ya Arkia Joseph, 25; Oma James Leroy Ervi McCrae, 25; Kentravia Shantrell Gholston, 28; and Sophia Lexus Adkins, 28, all from Tampa, are being charged with grand theft of $750 to $5,000 and resisting arrest.

Joseph, the driver, also faces charges of fleeing and eluding, driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident.

Joseph and McCrae both have felonly convictions.

During a search of the Charger, deputies found thousands of dollars worth of perfumes and other items, with the Ulta tags still on that matched the items reported stolen.

They also found merchandise with tags from other stores.