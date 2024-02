The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing to investigate the Bombardier Challenger 600 plane crash that occurred on Friday.

New information and footage continue to be released after dashcam footage showing the jet descending from the sky moments before colliding onto the concrete barrier on I-75 in Collier County.

The footage will prove to be helpful for the NTSB in its investigation into the cause of the planes malfunctioning. Currently, the investigation is split into three parts, the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment.

The pilot, Ian Hoffman, and co-pilot, Edward Murphy died after radioing air traffic control confirming that both engines were not operational. The three passengers aboard the plane did survive the crash.

The wreckage has relocated to a Jacksonville facility, along with the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder being sent to the NTSB headquarters in Washington D.C.

The three survivors who had been transported to a local hospital has since been released; however, they have expressed not being ready to give out a statement regarding the crash.

The NTSB will release a plane crash report in March, but the final report could take upwards of one to two years to release.