Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Two people arrested for robbing a Cape Coral Lowes while wearing matching Cookie Monster pajamas have racked up an additional animal abuse charge.

Charlie Jorge Perez and Jalina Analise Sepulveda were arrested on Monday after the CCPD released photos of the two wearing matching Cookie Monster pajama pants after they robbed the home improvement store located on 1651 Northeast Pine Island Road, on Sunday.

The two were ultimately arrested at Circle-K, located on Country Club Boulevard, at around 12:50 a.m. on Monday.

On the same morning of the arrest, the Cape Coral Police Department searched their home at 1310 NE 4th Terrace after issuing a search warrant.

Upon examination of the home, officers witnessed four mixed-breed French Bulldogs were found in cages in Perez and Sepulveda’s bedroom. The entire house was described as having an overwhelming stench of urine and feces from the animals. Credit: Cape Coral Police Department Credit: Cape Coral Police Department

The dogs were found caged inside the bedroom and displayed to have Demodectic Mange, a severe skin condition, and open sores.

According to the press release, it appeared that the dogs had not been taken out of the cages in around four months, as feces were discovered inside the water dishes.

Three more dogs and three cats were found in the living room area of the house.

All ten animals were relinquished to Lee County after the duo surrendered ownership.

Both Perez and Sepulveda gained an additional four counts of animal abuse on top of the existing robbery and battery charges.