In spite of all the gains we’ve made in fighting it, breast cancer remains the second most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in this country. How quickly it’s diagnosed and treated make a world of difference.

Thursday, the second annual Purple Tea event took place in Fort Myers serving up fellowship and awareness of this disease. WINK News Health and Medical Reporter Amy Oshier emceed the event.

Wearing high heels and fancy hats, the crowd of women meant business. Karen Spears attended both.

“A lot of the information I know, because I do have annual checkups, but a lot of the information, such as statistics and services offered, I was not aware of,” said Spears.

She found it so valuable last year that Spears brought a friend this year.

Chequita Robinson has two aunts diagnosed with breast cancer. She admitted she has a lot to learn. A key takeaway is that breast cancer doesn’t discriminate. It doesn’t see color. That’s why the guests were asked to wear purple, to create a feeling of empowerment.

“I’m so happy to be here,” added Robinson. “It’s my first time and I just love to see all the women here.”

And it’s not just the sisterhood. This event goes a step further by bringing people together to educate them about breast cancer.

A panel of local cancer specialists and providers spoke of new treatments, risk factors for disease and access to care.

Mixed in the crowd were cancer survivors like Lulla McMiller.

“I was diagnosed about 17 years ago,” recalled McMiller.

She shared the tea with her daughter, who stayed by her side many years ago.

Risk factors for early breast cancer from the CDC:

You have close relatives who were diagnosed with breast cancer before age 45, especially if more than one relative was diagnosed or if a male relative had breast cancer.

You or a close relative were diagnosed with ovarian cancer at any age.

You have changes in certain breast cancer genes (BRCA1 and BRCA2), or have close relatives with these changes, but have not been tested yourself.

You have Ashkenazi Jewish heritage.

You received radiation therapy to the breast or chest during childhood or early adulthood.

You have had breast cancer or certain other breast health problems, such as lobular carcinoma in situ (LCIS), ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), atypical ductal hyperplasia, or atypical lobular hyperplasia.

You have been told that you have dense breasts on a mammogram.

Breast cancer warning signs from the CDC: