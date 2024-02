South Fort Myers Head Wrestling Coach Andre Metzger has been a coach for as long as he can remember.

“I like developing kids,” Metzger said. “I enjoy teaching people how to become self-reliant.”

Before developing kids he developed himself into a world-renowned wrestler.

Metzger is a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, a three-time world medalist and a two time NCAA champion.

Now he uses his success and specifically his mindset to coach the next generation.

“Success is built on inconveniences and wrestling to me is an adjustment of our mindset, to where I understand three levels of my brain and say, ‘Hey, I’m gonna do this,’” Metzger said. “Now I get to do it for others and help them to understand this concept because it definitely builds character, self-esteem, and self-reliance.”

Metzger took over the Wolfpack with the goal of turning the program around and growing the sport.

“We’re 32-6 this year,” Metzger said. “We’ve beaten nine teams that beat us last year and we’ll work to continue to be as good as we can.”

Jonathan Martinez-Mercado is the second-ranked wrestler in his weight class in Florida.

When Metzger took the job two years ago, Martinez-Mercado jumped at the chance to learn from the great.

“He knows a lot and he’s someone I really admire and look up to,” Martinez-Mercado said. “His teaching style is very different from what I was used to. I’m glad that I had the opportunity to come here and really learn from him. He takes his time to teach me and I really appreciate that.”

Martinez-Mercado is working to end his high school career with a state title.

To do so he’s taking what Metzger’s taught him to heart: believing that he is capable of being a champion.

This weekend, the Wolfpack is competing in districts. Those who qualify will advance to regionals and then have a shot at states.