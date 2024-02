How important is it that your family eats well?

For the Harry Chapin Food Bank, getting healthy, nutritious food into the hands of our neighbors in need is very important because when they eat it, it’s life-changing.

All over Southwest Florida, you’ll find classes like these. On Friday, we’re at the Community Cooperative in Fort Myers.

Nutrition classes are designed to help families make healthy food choices.

“It’s important to teach our clients and the people we serve how to use the donated items and the items we grow in our garden. We like to educate them, maybe break some bad habits, and learn some new, more healthy eating habits,” said Jeremy Harris from Community Outreach, Community Cooperative.

Because the cheapest food is often the worst choice.

“When you go into the dollar store, it’s quick, processed food, and the healthiest item is not what you can choose to eat for yourself,” said Harris.

Friday’s recipe: Pasta salad with red peppers, zucchini and cherry tomatoes.

An easy dish filled with healthy ingredients.

Nutritious food is a huge priority here at the Harry Chapin Food Bank. Every day, they pack fresh fruit and vegetables, like grapefruit, and get them into the hands of hungry families because healthy food means healthy outcomes.

“Help them to combat diabetes and high blood pressure just by eating healthier,” said Harris.

A winning recipe for a healthy life.