The 7th annual Scene to be Seen Gala Saturday night had more than 30 different looks showcased on the runway in an effort to support The Naples Art Institute.

The signature event was held at the Naples Grande, with dinner, a live auction, a runway fashion show, and a special after-party to meet the models and designers.

According to Frank Verpoorten, the executive director and chief curator of the Naples Art Institute, the live and silent auctions are crucial for funding classes and exhibits at the institute.

“We always say that with our unique location at the heart of Naples,” said Verpoorten. “We tell our donors that a gift to us is a gift to the community directly because we serve that community so directly.”

Returning for their 5th season, IIkay and her husband, Rasit Turk, are the founders and designers of their clothing brand, Turk & Turk.

The coupled designed “Our Goddess Queen” dress made with hundreds of black loofas. The dress goes from black to gold towards the top. IIkay Turk says the dress is supposed to show “inner beauty.”

“Showing that Gold richness,” said IIkay Turk. “The beauty of the inside of every human being.”

“This is a really nice show that you could actually show me something artful,” said Rasit Turk. “It’s not for just the market. Just something that people crave in the arts, and you put them together.”

Another designer, Chelsea Provenzano, founded the Fashion Design League of Naples and designed two outfits for her second season attending the gala.

Both of Provenzano’s designers were inspired by her grandfather, who fought in World War II, incorporating the history of the arts during that time period.

“The Paint technique fabric is actually inspired by one of the art movements of that time period – Abstract Expressionism,” said Provenzano.

