The Weather Authority team is tracking widespread rainfall that will impact our area throughout the day and night.

“A few weak storms will be possible, mainly south, although severe weather is not anticipated,” stated The Weather Authority Meteorologist Nash Rhodes. “This system will bring between 1-3 inches of rainfall to most of Southwest Florida.”

For your Sunday, expect highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Boating will not be ideal because of the rain, two to three-foot Gulf of Mexico wave heights, and moderate chop anticipated within our bays.

Monday, an early morning stray shower is possible. After that, we will be rain-free under a mix of sun and clouds to close out the day. And we will stay rain-free for much of the upcoming work week.

Expect sunny skies Tuesday through Thursday.