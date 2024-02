Collier County deputy car at Lely High School (CREDIT: WINK News)

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested 66-year-old Cheryl Nicklow Monday for murder charges out of North Carolina, which investigators said happened on Friday.

WINK News went to first appearance Tuesday afternoon and Nicklow was not present because she’s still in the hospital. A new court document regarding extradition was signed by a judge Monday.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says this case started when Collier County Sheriff’s called them to do a welfare check at a home at 534 Mission Dam Road in Clay County.

They said a Collier Sheriff was with Nicklow for a medical incident, and there were statements made that lead them to believe something was wrong at that home possibly involving a shooting. That’s when clay county deputies arrived at the home and found 61-yr-old Todd Taylor dead inside the home.



“The next thing is to bring her in front of a judge, and the judge will ascertain the validity of the warrant, and then ask whether or not she wishes to fight extradition,” said attorney Bob Foley. “Any one from out of state comes attached with it by legal operation, the right to due process, meaning the holding jurisdiction must provide an opportunity for the arrested person to fight the extradition to the wanting stay.”

Nicklow and Taylor were in a dating relationship, and Nicklow has duel residency in collier and clay county, NC.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said she is no longer in ICU but still in the hospital.