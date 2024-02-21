Charlotte County man accused of murdering grandfather to appear in court

A Charlotte County man accused of murdering his grandfather is expected to appear in court.

Joshua Nareau, 23, was arrested in late December in connection with the shooting and killing of James Khoury, 71, Nareau’s grandfather.

A Charlotte County deputy report released details regarding the events leading up to the killing of Khoury.

The report states that Khoury was shot in the back while walking from the front of his home on Matecumbe Road as he was approaching his vehicle on Dec 28.

Deputies searched Nareau’s home and found several guns inside, marking him as a prime suspect in the investigation.

Investigators took seven weeks to link the evidence to Nareau.

Upon his arrest, Nareau gave contradictory statements to deputies about his whereabouts at the time of the shooting.

He claimed to be at his home at the time of the shooting; however, his iPhone showed that he walked to and from his grandfather’s home at the exact time of the shooting.

Nareau is currently being held without bond and is expected to appear in court at around 9 a.m., on Wednesday at the Charlotte County Courthouse.