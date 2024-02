Lee County Electric Cooperative will attend the Chamber of Commerce of Cape Coral monthly Business Expo at the Cape Coral Farmers’ Market at Club Square.

The Expo will happen on Feb. 24, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to LCEC, representatives from the LCEC Energy Services and Member Programs departments will be on site to answer questions and provide informational materials.

LCEC will also be raffling off a surgeSENSE to a lucky winner.