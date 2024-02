Hurricane Ian destroyed more than 6 miles of seawalls in Punta Gorda Isles and nearly a mile in Burnt Store Isles for a total of 40,000 linear feet, city officials said. In addition to funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state of Florida, Punta Gorda will have to pay 5% of the cost.

According to pricing from marine construction firm Charlotte County Seawalls, the ballpark number for a typical concrete seawall replacement in Punta Gorda is in the high $40,000s to $50,000.

A typical lot in Punta Gorda Isles is 80 feet wide, and in 2023, residents paid $1,100 for canal maintenance.

