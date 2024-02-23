Spring training now in full swing

Spring training is in full swing, and the players are all getting ready for what’s shaping up to be an exciting year.

Here in Southwest Florida, we’re reaping the benefits.

Jetblue was bustling Friday afternoon, and Hammond stadium was full of twins and Golden Gopher fans alike, all with that spring training twinkle in their eyes.

On Friday, WINK News set out to find out just what it is that makes this so special.

For Minnesota Snowbirds, how can you pass up an exhibition between your favorite professional team and your favorite college team?

“We don’t really care who wins because they’re either way it’s a win-win,” Orrie Kessel said.

Not everyone had to travel from below-freezing temps to see their favorite team.

Charlie Bakst of Providence, Rhode Island, used to until he bought a house in Fort Myers because of Jetblue Park.

“We come here because the Red Sox are in Fort Myers. If the Red Sox were in Naples or Miami or whatever, we’d probably be over there. It was always a goal of mine to come to spring training and settle in,” Bakst said.

Lee County local Mackenzie Biffar likes playing hooky from school to hang out with her family.

“I just love how close it is and how it’s a good time for bonding with family over sports and baseball because I play softball, and it’s one of my favorite things,” Biffar said.

It’s one of Rich Cook’s favorite things, too. He’s been shuttling people from the parking lot to the gate at Jetblue Park for nine seasons.

“I’ll tell you this. It’s the best minimum-wage job I’ve ever had. The fans are wonderful. The people I work for are beyond wonderful and the people I work with,” Cook said.

So, it seems whether you’re local or not or on staff or not, the better question is, “What’s not to love about spring training?”

The parking lots at both parks filled up fast, and they’ll fill up even faster when the MLB action officially begins Saturday, but the snowbirds and the locals both said traffic won’t stop them from enjoying a day at the ballpark in the Southwest Florida sun.