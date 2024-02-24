Immigration fees set to increase in April

Becoming a US citizen will now cost more for applicants.

According to The US Citizenship and Immigration Service, the prices for things like green card applications and status adjustments will increase April 1.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Service said the increase is due to current prices not being able to cover administrative costs.

The increase will also help to avoid the accumulation of future backlogs.

Dr. Tom Felke with FGCU’s Department of Social Work says he’s unsure if raising fees will benefit or hurt in the long run.

“…what I don’t understand is the lack of support that we’re seeing at a congressional level,” said Felke,” to help support USCIS to allow people to go through legal naturalization process and that legal process for work, visas and permits as well.”

Among the dozens of applications seeing the biggest increases are:

Form I-29 for employers looking to hire foreign workers – will go from $460 to $1385.

Form I-485 for permanent residence will go from $1225 to $1440

Applying for citizenship will go from $1170 to $1335.

Currently, Lee County Legal Aid offers free legal representation for abandoned children, but they also recognize the burden additional fees can have.

“The more barriers that are put in place, the harder is going to be for some families to make it through,” said Andrew Banyai, Executive Director of Lee County Legal Aid.