Feb. 24, 2024

This week’s WINK Neighborhood Watch segment features a third arrest for a high-profile case, a shot in the back, and an update on a convicted drug trafficker.

Justin Robert Casagranda has been arrested in connection with the Trails End murder case.

According to Charlotte County deputies, Casagranda was hired to pull the trigger and kill two people on Trails End Drive.

Deputies said he traveled from Athens, Georgia, where he lives now, to Charlotte County to kill Mario Schiano and Anthony Galeotti.

Rachel Robinson was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after police said she shot a man in the back.

Police noticed a handgun handle inside in plain sight of Robinson’s unzipped bag.

While checking on the victim, police found an entry and exit wound and determined he was shot in the back.

Stephanie Proffitt has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug trafficking and several related drug charges.

Proffitt was found guilty of two counts of trafficking in dangerous fentanyl or fentanyl analogues.

Proffitt was also convicted of possession of a controlled substance with intent, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a place for trafficking in or sale of a controlled substance.