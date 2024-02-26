Water restored to LaBelle; boil water notice still in effect

Water has been restored to the City of LaBelle.

In a Facebook post on Monday night, the City of LaBelle announced the restoration and thanked the Florida Department of Transportation, Port LaBelle Utilities, and Hendry County staff for the efforts to get water running again.

The city of Labelle initially said the repair would take five hours before extending the estimation on Monday afternoon.

A boil water notice is still in effect for the city for the next 48 hours.

Any water used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for 1 minute prior to consumption.