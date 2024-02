Aircraft suffers collapsed landing gear. CREDIT: WINK News

An incident involving a private aircraft occurred at Page Field Airport in Fort Myers on Wednesday.

According to authorities at Page Field, nobody was injured in the incident involving the private aircraft around noon on Wednesday. Private aircraft on the ground after incident at Page Field. CREDIT: WINK News

After the incident, authorities explained the aircraft suffered collapsed landing gear.

The aircraft arrived at Page Field from Marco Island.

Luttrell Jabe, shown below, is the registered owner of the plane. Luttrell Jabe, the registered owner of the aircraft involved in an incident at Page Field. CREDIT: WINK News

This is a developing story, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it is available.