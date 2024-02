Trouble and concern rise over the tower at Page Field.

On Tuesday, WINK News told you Congressman Byron Donalds sent a letter to federal authorities about the air traffic control tower at Page Field.

Donalds said it’s outdated and needs to be modernized.

Donalds told WINK News exclusively that he sent his letter as a precaution and warns that if the FAA fails to take action, he fears the worst could happen here at Page Field.

Donalds said he fears there are insufficient air traffic controllers at Page Field.

“We know we have a shortage of air traffic controllers. That shortage has not been met by the FAA,” he said.

Donalds sent a letter to the FAA administrator on Tuesday. He wrote, “Oftentimes, the tower [at Page Field] only has one controller handling all tower operations,” and that “around the country, air traffic control towers are generally operated by three individuals.”

In the interview on Wednesday, Donalds doubled down. He said anything and everything that could affect the safety of people who live near fly in or out of Page Field must be addressed and fast.

“I don’t think I want to classify it as a clear and present danger. It’s not that high, but look, if you see that there’s leaks, you want to make sure you take care of them before you have a real problem,” he said.

Donalds said that aviation companies, aircraft owners, and people who live near Page Field had asked him for help.

“What kind of evidence do they show to you that kind of prompted you to send this?” asked WINK News reporter Claire Galt.

“They’re being essentially shut out from being able to use Page Field. That’s a concern. Blackout periods, if it’s a matter of staffing, then the FAA has a responsibility to answer that,” he said.

When does the congressman expect the FAA to answer him?

“I don’t think it’s going to be today or tomorrow. It might take them a week or two. My hope is that they just go ahead and investigate, but you can never predict what the what the federal agency is going to do,” he said.

In addition to adding more air traffic controllers, Donalds wants the FAA to rebuild the tower with all the bells and whistles.

WINK also met with the CEO of the National Flight Training Alliance, Lee Collins, who wants action taken.

Last year, the FAA identified 23 of the most serious types of close calls, and he said many of these problems led to near misses we see here at Page Field.

Collins flew into Page Field two weeks ago at the busiest time to see what’s changed in eleven years.

“What I heard was, yeah, we have got to get some stuff straightened out,” Collins said.

Collins said air traffic control is no easy job, especially when you’re the only one in the tower, which is the case at page field.

“And then they get all fouled up that communication. What’s happening on those other two frequencies in a minute and a half or two minutes when you’ve got airplanes going 160 miles an hour and 180 miles an hour or 90 miles an hour,” he said.

Collins said the solution is getting more help.

“For more than a year and a half, they have had a request to the FAA for an additional position and additional employee to take it to a total of six right now,” he said.

Currently, they’re at five with no answer from the FAA at this time, and add in the outdated tower that was built in the 1970s and has the technology to match.